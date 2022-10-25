Read full article on original website
WIFR
Guilford flag football prepares for State Tournament at Halas Hall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2021, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools launched a first-of-its-kind high school girls flag football league. After a successful start, organizers expanded the league to include more CPS teams, along with expanding its reach to the West Suburbs and Rockford schools. The Rockford Park District along with area schools launched a five-team Rockford League which included the four RPS High Schools and a Rockford Co-op team to allow other Stateline students to participate.
