Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims

 2 days ago

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County.

The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community can be a safer place.

The vigil will take place at Honey Bee Park from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. A meet and greet is open from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. for anyone attending.

WKRG News 5

