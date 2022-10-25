Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
athleticbusiness.com
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
beckersspine.com
Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient
A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
WPBF News 25
3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were under arrest after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for grand theft auto after multi-county car chase
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A suspect is in custody after a multi-county chase Thursday. Okeechobee County deputies said the investigation started in Martin County, continued through Okeechobee County and ended in Highlands County. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
cw34.com
No jail, no job for high school athletic director accused of taking $16k+ but not coaching
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school athletic director in Palm Beach County is out of a job but won't be going to jail on charges of grant theft and official misconduct. This case had to do with supplementary payments that teachers get for extra work coaching athletics.
Click10.com
Teenage boy accused of ‘pure evil’ to be charged as adult in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a Broward County judge on Monday that they were charging Jamarius Charles as an adult. The 16-year-old boy and Corey Jones, 18, kidnapped a woman at gunpoint on Sept. 14 in Pompano Beach, according to prosecutors. The victim said they stole her Toyota...
Guilty: Florida driver huffed dust cleaner, reached 100 mph before crash killed family
A young man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide.
WPBF News 25
Man in critical condition after being stabbed with machete, beaten with baseball bat at West Palm Beach Publix
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for two suspects after a man was stabbed with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat in a grocery store parking lot. Officials say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the West Palm Beach...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
WPBF News 25
Family searching for woman reported missing from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a week. The mother of Karen Flores-Huertas reported her missing on Oct. 26, but deputies say she has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. Anyone with...
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue
On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
