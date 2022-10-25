ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison

A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient

A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were under arrest after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Suspect arrested for grand theft auto after multi-county car chase

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A suspect is in custody after a multi-county chase Thursday. Okeechobee County deputies said the investigation started in Martin County, continued through Okeechobee County and ended in Highlands County. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue

On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

