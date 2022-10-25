The Callisto Protocol has apparently been deemed too violent for release in Japan. The game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed today that The Callisto Protocol was unable to secure a pass from CERO, which is the country's equivalent of the ESRB. It does not seem that this is a temporary setback, as developer Striking Distance Studios will be refunding those that pre-ordered the game in the region. While there's still a chance that some kind of agreement will be met in the future, it doesn't look like that will be the case!

