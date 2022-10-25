Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overworld shinies finally confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
It’s been confirmed that Shiny Pokemon will be visible from the overworld in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which is a feature that many fans had been hoping for. There’s less than a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on November 18, and small details are trickling out to give players an idea of what to expect from the franchise’s first open-world entry.
ComicBook
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date, DLC Plans Revealed
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Team Ninja game that grabbed the attention of Soulslike fans not long ago thanks to some impressive visuals and a demo, now has a release date. It isn't too far off either with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announcing this week that the game will be out on March 3rd and will be available in several different editions. Post-release plans were also detailed this week and include up to three different DLCs with a season pass available, too.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back
The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The Verge
Fallout 4 to get next-gen update
Unlike Skyrim, which has seen a launch on just about every console generation three times over, Fallout 4 has been, until now, contained to one console generation. But today, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 will be getting a next-gen refresh. According to the announcement on Fallout’s website, the update is due for release in 2023 and will feature a high-performance mode, bug fixes, and bonus content.
PS Plus games for November confirmed by Sony
It’s official - Sony has now confirmed the lineup of games making their way to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier next month and they’re… exactly what we expected. Confirming yesterday’s leak, we now know that Nioh 2, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be free to download and keep for anyone subscribed to PS Plus from Tuesday 1 November.
dexerto.com
Glastrier & Spectrier take over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch
An exclusive Crown Tundra Legends Event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield introducing Glastrier & Spectrier to Max Raid Battles. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is finally on the horizon with the game scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2022. While this is great news for Pokemon fans, Game Freak...
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol's Japanese Release Has Been Canceled Over Violence
The Callisto Protocol has apparently been deemed too violent for release in Japan. The game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed today that The Callisto Protocol was unable to secure a pass from CERO, which is the country's equivalent of the ESRB. It does not seem that this is a temporary setback, as developer Striking Distance Studios will be refunding those that pre-ordered the game in the region. While there's still a chance that some kind of agreement will be met in the future, it doesn't look like that will be the case!
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Update Previews New Maps and Game Mode
Halo Infinite's free winter update is coming next month, and developer 343 Industries is promising it will be the game's "biggest feature update yet." Today, Xbox released a new trailer for the update, giving fans a better idea of what to expect. The majority of the video focuses on the new maps players will be able to explore, including Argyle and Detachment. The video then closes with a quick glimpse at the game's new Covert One-Flag game mode. Hopefully the trailer will tide fans over until the update drops on November 8th!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and we were lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build. In this preview, we cover the Let’s Go! Auto Battle mechanic, picnics, Starfall Street, character customization, and more, all paired with brand-new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay provided by Nintendo.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
Poll: What would make you use an Xbox mobile store?
If Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, the company will have a large library of mobile games, but would you use an Xbox mobile store?
IGN
The Xbox Adaptive Controller Was Almost Canceled Before Teams Across Microsoft Rebelled
Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller almost didn’t make the cut into production, but it sounds like teams from across the company intervened to see that the project received its funding. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft corporate vice president of Windows and devices Robin Seiler revealed the Xbox...
Where the heck is Minecraft VR on Quest 2?
Minecraft VR is nothing new, but it's only been on a few platforms to date. Considering the popularity of the Quest 2, why isn't there an official version yet?
Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops
During the Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror Event gamers can watch Twitch streams to earn Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops. This event starts on October 25 and through November 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Any participating channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category will be enabled for viewers to receive the Overwatch 2 twitch drops.
Returning to Fallout 4 was just what I needed while waiting for Starfield
I returned to Fallout 4 at just the right time
techaiapp.com
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red, Built in Unreal Engine 5
The Witcher is getting a remake. In a tweet, publisher CD Projekt Red confirmed that its 2007 dark fantasy RPG is being rebuilt from the ground up, using Unreal Engine 5. Polish studio Fool’s Theory is leading development on the remake, which consists of veteran The Witcher series staff. Of course, CD Projekt Red will provide full creative supervision, as they try expanding the universe over the next few years, with five new games, as revealed during its Group Strategy Update stream, held earlier this month. The company has now confirmed that codename “Canis Majoris,” a full-fledged story-driven open-world title, was in reference to The Witcher remake.
ComicBook
PlayStation's Best Steam Games Go on Sale for Limited Time
A handful of the best PlayStation games that have been released on PC in recent years are now sizably discounted on Steam. Over the course of 2022, Sony has made a greater initiative than ever before to bring titles like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted 4, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC. And while these PC releases don't look like they're going to slow down at any point soon, Steam has now discounted some of the biggest PlayStation games we've seen on the platform until this point.
