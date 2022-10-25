Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
NBC San Diego
Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
thestarnews.com
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit
National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
Boy, 15, in Custody for Allegedly Stabbing Two Teenagers at Encinitas House Party
A 15-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A fight occurred...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
NBC San Diego
Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police
Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
NBC San Diego
Unhealthy Beach Advisory Issued For Parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue.
Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small covers the latest efforts to find the man who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
SuperLotto Plus Player in San Diego Makes '11th-Hour' Claim on $38-Million Prize
A San Diego SuperLotto Plus player made an "11th-hour" claim to the $38-million prize Thursday evening, a lottery official confirmed Friday. The player came into the California Lottery office in San Diego minutes before 5 p.m., which was the deadline to claim the prize, and submitted a claim report, according to Carolyn Becker with the CA Lottery.
NBC San Diego
2nd Grader Who Left School Intoxicated Drank Hand Sanitizer, Del Mar Union District Says
A second-grade student who became intoxicated while at an elementary school in April 2022, likely consumed hand sanitizer before she was hospitalized with a .23 blood alcohol level, the Del Mar Union School District said Thursday. Chris Delejanty, the district's assistant superintendent said because of their investigation, the school has...
Carlsbad teacher's car stolen, taken to Mexico
Since the teacher does not have comprehensive insurance, her insurance will not cover the costs so she's still responsible for paying down a $19,000 loan.
