Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled

The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
EL CAJON, CA
thestarnews.com

Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit

National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver

An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
ENCINITAS, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police

Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Unhealthy Beach Advisory Issued For Parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

SuperLotto Plus Player in San Diego Makes '11th-Hour' Claim on $38-Million Prize

A San Diego SuperLotto Plus player made an "11th-hour" claim to the $38-million prize Thursday evening, a lottery official confirmed Friday. The player came into the California Lottery office in San Diego minutes before 5 p.m., which was the deadline to claim the prize, and submitted a claim report, according to Carolyn Becker with the CA Lottery.
SAN DIEGO, CA

