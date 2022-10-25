Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Won’t Be on TV)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Ravens and Buccaneers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Arizona Cardinals beating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 during the Week...
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Buck and Aikman were baffled by the Patriots’ play-calling in the 4th quarter
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were baffled at the New England Patriots’ play-calling in the 4th quarter of their loss on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” to the Chicago Bears.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick
The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford
Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
Tom Brady gets final ultimatum from Gisele amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been given a final ultimatum from Gisele as rumors of the couple’s divorce continue to spread. According to Us Weekly, Gisele has informed Brady that she may be “gone for good” and has given him an ultimatum to choose between her and football. Via Us Weekly, “Gisele […] The post Tom Brady gets final ultimatum from Gisele amid divorce rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews
Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
