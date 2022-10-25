ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Won’t Be on TV)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Ravens and Buccaneers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Arizona Cardinals beating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 during the Week...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed

The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets final ultimatum from Gisele amid divorce rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been given a final ultimatum from Gisele as rumors of the couple’s divorce continue to spread. According to Us Weekly, Gisele has informed Brady that she may be “gone for good” and has given him an ultimatum to choose between her and football. Via Us Weekly, “Gisele […] The post Tom Brady gets final ultimatum from Gisele amid divorce rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews

Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy