Kansas 3rd Congressional District: Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 hosted a debate between candidates running to represent Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday night, where incumbent U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D) faces challenger Amanda Adkins (R) in a rematch of a 2020 race.

A replay of the debate is available on demand in the video player on this page, and can be seen or recorded on TV at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Davids is Kansas’ only Democratic representative in Congress and ran unopposed in the August primary. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair and a former Cerner executive, who won her primary easily by defeating John McCaughrean by a 77%-23% margin.

Davids beat Adkins by a 54%-44% margin in 2020, winning by just over 41,000 votes. The race dynamics may be different on Nov. 8 following redistricting. The Associated Press reports that while President Joe Biden would have won the redrawn district , his margin would have been about half of the 10% he won by in the old district.

FOX4’s John Holt and Christel Bell along with 4Star Politics host Dave Helling moderated the debate inside our studio Tuesday night.

