WRDW-TV
Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools hold gang, drug prevention meeting
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia General Assembly is now calling gangs in the Peach State a crisis. On Thursday, Columbia County schools held a town hall meeting so parents and students could ask questions and hear from experts in the field. One of those is a school resource officer,...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
wfxg.com
Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
WJBF.com
Hair and Scalp Treatment Centers is giving back on Veteran’s Day
(Augusta, GA): Beurena Johnson and the team at Hair and Scalp Treatment Centers are giving back to female veterans on Veteran’s Day! Find out what they’re doing by watching the video!
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
WRDW-TV
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WRDW-TV
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Grovetown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are less than two weeks away from the midterm elections. And both Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are trying to sway voters. We were at Abram’s campaign, where she made a stop in Grovetown. She stopped by a shopping center on Horizon South Parkway, where supporters showed up.
Stacey Abrams makes two stops in the CSRA on her ‘One Georgia’ campaign tour
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fighting for a really big job. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drew a huge crowd in Grovetown and then, in Augusta. Focusing on a variety of issues , she believes, she can help solve. “It’s about making sure that our police arrest the people because they’re dangerous not because they’re sick it’s about […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy and cool pattern of Saturday will continue Sunday with patchy drizzle and high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. An area of low pressure and associated front will move in Sunday night into Monday giving the CSRA its best chance of rain for the upcoming week. Mainly dry weather with above average temperatures is expected behind that system Tuesday through Saturday.
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
WRDW-TV
McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media. The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building. An update...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other agencies to train for active-shooter situations. Deputies for the past three months have been conducting training scenarios that involve active shooters. Edgefield County deputies trained at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Jet Middle School and Merriwether Elementary...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
