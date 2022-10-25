Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
KELOLAND TV
“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
KELOLAND TV
Meat theft ring busted, special university beer made
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 27 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. Police say a man was arrested...
KELOLAND TV
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Housing market update with Miller Team at Hegg Realtors
While the U.S. housing market is slowing in some parts of the country, home sales in the Sioux Falls area are still hot. New Listings are up one-percent and home sales are up nine and a half percent. “How’s the Market?” is a question our next two guests have been hearing a lot lately. Maggie and Andrew Miller are the husband and wife Miller Team at Hegg Realtors. They stopped by to not only answer that question for you, but they also explained why now is still a great time to invest in a home of your own.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
KELOLAND TV
Still need Halloween candy? You might want to act fast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, Hershey’s and other candy manufacturers were warning of a Halloween candy shortage this year. Now that the holiday is just three days away, KELOLAND News is checking in with local retailers to see what last minute candy shoppers will be able to find.
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
KELOLAND TV
Avera employee getting into the Halloween spirit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween is right around the corner, but one Avera employee in Sioux Falls is already in the holiday spirit. Terry Eulberg is a billings specialist with the surgery department at Avera. But today she’s taking a little break to spread some ghostly greetings and hand out some tasty treats to employees and visitors.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Rain today in eastern KELOLAND; Mild 7-day forecast
It’s a wet start to the day across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much rise on the temperatures in the Sioux Falls area. The showers are moving in from Nebraska. This trend will stick around much of the day. We’ve already seen rain total of .10″ to...
KELOLAND TV
Noem plans Sioux Falls rally with Virginia governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be at a rally in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 for Governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s campaign on Thursday announced the 3 p.m. event will be at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. Noem, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a second...
