Shoshoni, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sports Update 10/25
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. After MNF...
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Eastern Shoshone General Election Results Posted
— James “Jumbo” Sorrels, 194. Entertainment Committee (top 6 elected)
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Fresher Food, Direct From The Farm: Locally Sourced Food Stores In Wyoming Are Growing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Boba drinks and baked goods. Meat from seven Wyoming producers. Raw milk, cheeses and butter. Lettuces, blue cheese dressing and pickles. Unpaper towels, candles and chocolates. These are just a few of the locally sourced Wyoming products available at a new,...
Those Aren’t Nazi Swastikas On That Building In Downtown Thermopolis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From time to time, the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce fields complaints about a particular building downtown that displays an almost universally recognized icon that’s thousands of years old, but harbors an infamous 20th century stigma. The swastika, or “whirling log”...
