HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO