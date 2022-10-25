Read full article on original website
Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era
Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
Mississippi lawmakers hold hearing on early childhood intervention
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers finished up the latest hearings in the Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families. On Wednesday, senators heard from pediatricians and professors about how the state can better care for children through early intervention. Early intervention is the process of identifying and remedying developmental delays in children. Services […]
85% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed the reading assessment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The majority of 3rd graders in Mississippi passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment from the 2021-22 school year. Eighty-five percent of students passed the test. The assessment was not administered in 2019-20 due to COVID-19. It was administered the previous year, but the passing requirement was waived.
Dozens of Greene County officials prepare for general election, back on paper ballots
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When polls open November 8, election commissioners hope voters will appreciate the seamless process to exercise their constitutional right. To get to that point, it takes months of preparation from at least 65 people in Greene County, Mississippi (pop. 13,630). Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds is charged with administrative duties in […]
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson....
Mississippi leaders point to tax cuts, business investments for economic growth
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s economy was the topic of topic of the 21st annual Hobnob on Thursday. Lawmakers and business leaders met in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to discuss the state’s gains and the future of the Mississippi economy. State leaders pointed to low unemployment rates, investment in Mississippi businesses and tax cuts […]
NBC 10 News Today: Mississippi voting laws
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, viewers learned about Mississippi voting laws that prevent people with criminal records from voting. For the full story, be sure to watch the clip above.
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.
Voters in JDC have different ballots for Nov. 8 General Election
The ballots are set and ready for the general election on Nov. 8. There are three different ballets for Jefferson Davis County. Voters in District 1 will have the school board position on their ballot, as will voters in District 2. Voters in Districts 3, 4 and 5 will have the same ballot, excluding the school board election.
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Paul officially introduced as new USM president Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The new president of the University of Southern Mississippi was formally introduced to the USM community on Thursday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center. USM alum and longtime Southern Miss administrator Joe Paul is now the university’s 11th president. Paul served as an administrator in...
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
12,000 poor Mississippi kids slated to lose child care, welfare chief warns lawmakers
The number of spots in child care for poor children in Mississippi will be reduced by 12,470 in September 2024 when the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funds is exhausted, a special Senate committee was warned on Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is currently using a substantial portion of its federal COVID-19 […]
‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better. One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Watchdog Group: Mississippi Prison Industries Not Effective
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi legislative watchdog group is questioning the effectiveness of a nonprofit company that provides job training for people in prison. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, said in a recent report that the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation has not maintained a proper database to show how many inmates are receiving job training, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
