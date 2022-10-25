ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era

Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
Mississippi lawmakers hold hearing on early childhood intervention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers finished up the latest hearings in the Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families. On Wednesday, senators heard from pediatricians and professors about how the state can better care for children through early intervention. Early intervention is the process of identifying and remedying developmental delays in children. Services […]
85% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed the reading assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The majority of 3rd graders in Mississippi passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment from the 2021-22 school year. Eighty-five percent of students passed the test. The assessment was not administered in 2019-20 due to COVID-19. It was administered the previous year, but the passing requirement was waived.
Dozens of Greene County officials prepare for general election, back on paper ballots

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When polls open November 8, election commissioners hope voters will appreciate the seamless process to exercise their constitutional right. To get to that point, it takes months of preparation from at least 65 people in Greene County, Mississippi (pop. 13,630). Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds is charged with administrative duties in […]
Voters in JDC have different ballots for Nov. 8 General Election

The ballots are set and ready for the general election on Nov. 8. There are three different ballets for Jefferson Davis County. Voters in District 1 will have the school board position on their ballot, as will voters in District 2. Voters in Districts 3, 4 and 5 will have the same ballot, excluding the school board election.
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Paul officially introduced as new USM president Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The new president of the University of Southern Mississippi was formally introduced to the USM community on Thursday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center. USM alum and longtime Southern Miss administrator Joe Paul is now the university’s 11th president. Paul served as an administrator in...
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better. One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Watchdog Group: Mississippi Prison Industries Not Effective

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi legislative watchdog group is questioning the effectiveness of a nonprofit company that provides job training for people in prison. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, said in a recent report that the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation has not maintained a proper database to show how many inmates are receiving job training, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
