San Marcos, TX

hookemheadlines.com

Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

SISD inches closer to officially locking in land for new school

(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has given Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the green light to secure the land needed for its future elementary school. The unanimous vote on Friday by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees directs Gutierrez to finalize negotiations for the purchase of 25 acres in the 6500 block of FM 725. The property, priced at $1.375 million, will serve as the site for the replacement school of the district’s current McQueeney Elementary campus. The property is located approximately two miles north from the school’s current location.
SEGUIN, TX
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Manor High School student shot in the head

A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.
MANOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

