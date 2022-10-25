Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
UIL issues playoff ban for San Marcos HS football program amid recruiting allegations
The UIL's state executive committee handed down that decision and others against two coaches in the program after a meeting Tuesday. Head football coach John Walsh was issued a five-game suspension and assistant coach Lee Vallejo can't coach for two years and was issued three years probation.
San Antonio FC carries 'Monster Mentality' into USL Championship playoffs
SAFC hosts Oakland Roots SC this Friday.
'No Excuses': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Looks For Better Results Following Bye Week
Quinn Ewers looked human in a loss to Oklahoma State.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods to retire after 10 years
He has been with the school district for 30 years.
Spurs Coffee Gang debuts Por Vida Roast with San Antonio roaster Estate Coffee Co.
Enjoy a pre-game tasting this Friday.
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
seguintoday.com
SISD inches closer to officially locking in land for new school
(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has given Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the green light to secure the land needed for its future elementary school. The unanimous vote on Friday by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees directs Gutierrez to finalize negotiations for the purchase of 25 acres in the 6500 block of FM 725. The property, priced at $1.375 million, will serve as the site for the replacement school of the district’s current McQueeney Elementary campus. The property is located approximately two miles north from the school’s current location.
Grammy-nominated Incubus to perform at San Antonio's Tech Port Arena
Tickets are on sale now.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head
A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
fox7austin.com
Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
KTSA
Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0