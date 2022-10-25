Read full article on original website
St. Louis police urge vigilance around mental health following Monday’s school shooting
St. Louis police are urging parents and the community to be aware and speak up if someone who is showing signs of mental health distress begins to talk about purchasing weapons. “It’s important that all of us be engaged so that we can try and intervene as early as possible...
Family of St. Louis school shooter asked police to remove gun from home
Family members of the gunman who killed two people during a shooting rampage at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School had recently asked police to take the gun later used in the shooting from the home, St. Louis police said Wednesday. The family, which is cooperating with the investigation,...
St. Louisans mourn shooting victims, call for an end to school gun violence
Hundreds of parents, teachers, students and St. Louis officials gathered at Tower Grove Park for a candlelight vigil Monday to remember a teacher and student killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Crowds gathered at the park’s Roman Pavilion to honor teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old female...
Tuesday: As St. Louis mourns, counselors and psychologists step up to offer help
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. As St. Louisans mourn the victims of Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old student were fatally wounded by a former student and seven others were injured, clinical psychologist Marva Robinson wants people to know that it’s OK to ask for help.
St. Louis psychologist offers ways to promote healing in the wake of tragedy
As St. Louisans mourn the victims of Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, in which teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell were killed and seven others were injured, clinical psychologist Marva Robinson wants people to know that it’s OK to ask for help.
