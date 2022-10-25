ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Family of St. Louis school shooter asked police to remove gun from home

Family members of the gunman who killed two people during a shooting rampage at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School had recently asked police to take the gun later used in the shooting from the home, St. Louis police said Wednesday. The family, which is cooperating with the investigation,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louisans mourn shooting victims, call for an end to school gun violence

Hundreds of parents, teachers, students and St. Louis officials gathered at Tower Grove Park for a candlelight vigil Monday to remember a teacher and student killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Crowds gathered at the park’s Roman Pavilion to honor teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old female...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: As St. Louis mourns, counselors and psychologists step up to offer help

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. As St. Louisans mourn the victims of Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old student were fatally wounded by a former student and seven others were injured, clinical psychologist Marva Robinson wants people to know that it’s OK to ask for help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

At ‘UnMasc,’ St. Louis men challenge toxic masculinity one story at a time

Expressions like “boys will be boys,” “toughen up” or “be a man” are nearly universal when discussing boyhood and manhood. Now that conversations about toxic masculinity and patriarchal societies are held more widely on social media, there is a greater push for men to recognize how antiquated displays of masculinity may cause harm to others and themselves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis home expo offers sessions to help Black people buy homes

Real estate agents in St. Louis are taking steps to ensure that more African Americans are able to buy homes, a month after acknowledging that their industry long discriminated against Black people. At a homebuying expo Wednesday, the St. Louis Realtors Association will offer workshops on financial literacy and other...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: Legal Roundtable analyzes AG Schmitt’s lawsuit against Fauci, and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt contends that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other government officials worked with social media companies to suppress misinformation about COVID-19 — and in a ruling last week a federal judge approved depositions of the physician and other officials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

BioSTL got startups to bet on St. Louis. Now it wants the world to join in

For over two decades, the industry group BioSTL and its investment arm, BioGenerator, have supported and fostered high-tech startups, putting St. Louis on the map as a center of both medical and agriculture technology. The years — and millions invested — are paying off: Companies like the crop improvement startup...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

