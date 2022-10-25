ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Announces He Finally Bought Twitter, Declares Himself "Chief Twit"

The long-running Elon Musk-Twitter saga may be nearing a close. In a letter to advertisers shared on social media, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he’s bought Twitter and detailed the motivation behind the $44 billion USD purchase. Musk started the letter by saying that “there has been...
Twitter’s Elon problem could soon become Apple’s Elon problem, too

Reports indicate Elon Musk is on track to close his purchase of mildly popular bird website Twitter dot com as of this Friday, which is when he’s been ordered by the judge in the ongoing legal fracas to do so anyway. The deal closing is bound to have huge impacts — for Twitter employees themselves; for global political leaders; for news media; and, potentially, for Apple and its escalating in-app-purchase land grab.
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.

