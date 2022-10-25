Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines
Elon Musk hasn’t wrapped up his purchase of Twitter yet, but he seems to be already gearing up for another battle. In a pair of late-night Tweets, posted just four minutes apart, Musk expressed concerns about Apple’s business practices, specifically those surrounding Spotify and app store guidelines. The...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Twitter shares will be suspended on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday as Elon Musk edges towards a takeover
The New York Stock Exchange will suspend Twitter shares Friday as Elon Musk closes in on a takeover. Musk is buying the social media company for $44 billion after trying to walk away from the deal. He visited Twitter's San Francisco office on Wednesday and updated his profile bio to...
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
It looks like Elon Musk started using a new program that blocks jet tracking after the man who follows his plane wouldn't take his Twitter account down
Elon Musk applied for a new FAA program to make it more difficult to track his plane, according to the college student who tracks his plane online. The billionaire appeared to join the program after the student recommended the tool. Musk is one of many celebrities looking for ways to...
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Announces He Finally Bought Twitter, Declares Himself "Chief Twit"
The long-running Elon Musk-Twitter saga may be nearing a close. In a letter to advertisers shared on social media, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he’s bought Twitter and detailed the motivation behind the $44 billion USD purchase. Musk started the letter by saying that “there has been...
TechCrunch
Twitter’s Elon problem could soon become Apple’s Elon problem, too
Reports indicate Elon Musk is on track to close his purchase of mildly popular bird website Twitter dot com as of this Friday, which is when he’s been ordered by the judge in the ongoing legal fracas to do so anyway. The deal closing is bound to have huge impacts — for Twitter employees themselves; for global political leaders; for news media; and, potentially, for Apple and its escalating in-app-purchase land grab.
Elon Musk tells advertisers he doesn't want Twitter to become 'free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk attempted to reassure Twitter's advertisers about the future of the platform in an open letter Thursday, a day before his $44 billion takeover of the company is expected to be completed.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.
Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
Will He, Won't He? Elon Musk Deal Chaos Said To Cause Record Departure Of Employees At Twitter
Amid Elon Musk’s months-long uncertainty over buying Twitter Inc. TWTR, many employees of the social media giant have reportedly sought opportunities at other tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google. What Happened: Several Twitter employees have left the company to explore opportunities...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Twitter Shares To Be Suspended On NYSE As Elon Musk's Buyout Deadline Nears; What That Means For Investors?
The Twitter-Elon Musk saga might be finally drawing to a close. Several media reports and Musk's own tweets suggest he may keep his tryst with the Oct. 28 deal closure deadline. Twitter Inc. TWTR stock will be suspended from trading in the public market even as all signs point to...
Elon Musk is now saying he doesn't plan to cut 75% of Twitter jobs: report
Elon Musk told Twitter employees at the company's San Francisco office that he has no plans to lay off 75% of employees at the company once he takes over, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The statement directly contradicts what Musk told prospective investors just six days ago. Even...
Comments / 2