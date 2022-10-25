Villa Grove wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9
Villa Grove is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 winner. Blue Devils quarterback Layne Rund hit Brady Clodfelder on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the team's win over Arcola, leading Villa Grove to a win and officially punching their ticket to the postseason with the sixth victory of the season. Villa Grove won the social media vote for Play of the Week over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Central A&M.
