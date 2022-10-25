ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove, IL

Villa Grove wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiL5D_0imUzYN600

WCIA — Villa Grove is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 winner. Blue Devils quarterback Layne Rund hit Brady Clodfelder on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the team’s win over Arcola, leading Villa Grove to a win and officially punching their ticket to the postseason with the sixth victory of the season. Villa Grove won the social media vote for Play of the Week over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Central A&M.

