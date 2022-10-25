Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family. As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17. The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long. In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last. At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank...

