Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Children’s Museum to Transform into “BOO!seum”
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Children’s Museum to transform into BOO!seum for Halloween weekend. Wear your costumes, trick or treat and enjoy spooktacular activities. The event takes place October 29 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. $5 – $10 per person. Price includes museum admission, trick-or-treat bag and...
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday. This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks. The event is becoming more well known in the community...
Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect To Help Those In Need
DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30. Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event. There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption. Along with Dog Day Sunday,...
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season
DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
St. Luke’s Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup
Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development. Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.
Public Meeting On Police Drone Use
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Citizen Review Board is holding a public meeting on expanding the police use of Unmanned Aerial Systems or drone operations. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the Public Safety Building’s training room and will also be live streamed on the Duluth Police Facebook page.
