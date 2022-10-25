ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November

It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect To Help Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30. Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event. There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption. Along with Dog Day Sunday,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Scarium Returns to the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season

DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek

DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Luke’s Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup

Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building

DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development. Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.
DULUTH, MN
dukefmduluth.com

Public Meeting On Police Drone Use

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Citizen Review Board is holding a public meeting on expanding the police use of Unmanned Aerial Systems or drone operations. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the Public Safety Building’s training room and will also be live streamed on the Duluth Police Facebook page.
DULUTH, MN

