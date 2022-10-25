Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
Reynoldsburg interim superintendent plans to stay course despite being 4th super this year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — “It really wasn’t about me wanting to do it,” Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave said. “It was about my district needed me right now.”. Dr. Cosgrave calls it an obligation to her students and staff. It’s why she stepped in and was named the newest interim superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools.
Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder. But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 […]
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council to host talks with small businesses on possible flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a large crowd turned out for a town hall discussion on a potential ban on flavored tobacco, including many who were turned away, Columbus City Council said it plans to have more talks with small businesses. Photos shared on social media Tuesday shows a...
WSYX ABC6
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard Schools Board to meet for first time since union issued 'no confidence' vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hilliard City Schools Board of Education is meeting Monday evening for the first time since the teacher's union said it has "no confidence" in several board members. The meeting is open to the public, but it's a work session. Public participation is not on...
WSYX ABC6
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Better Call 4: Voters urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
WSYX ABC6
City attorney: agreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. The...
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex, city attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company […]
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Ohio assisted living facility resident stabs, wounds married couple, sheriff’s office says
POWELL, Ohio — A married couple living in a nursing home in a Columbus suburb were seriously wounded Wednesday morning when they were stabbed by another resident, authorities say. The stabbing at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living left a man in critical condition at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
