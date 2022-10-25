ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

WSYX ABC6

Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
COLUMBUS, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.


