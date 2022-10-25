'I never forgot to vote': In-person early voting kicks off in Milwaukee

In-person, early voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Early voting hours vary by municipality. In Milwaukee, early voting sites throughout the city will be open seven days a week through Saturday, Nov. 5.

One of the busiest voting locations on Tuesday was Midtown Shopping Center near 60th and Capitol.

There, we met Jerome Evans who was getting assistance from a poll worker. This election marks the first time Evans is voting since he lost his sight due to glaucoma and cataracts.

“Today I had help from this young man right here,” said Evans. “We thank God for people like this who come out and help people with special needs have a voice in elections.”

Midtown Shopping Center’s early voting site also offers curbside service. People don’t even need to get out of their cars to cast their ballots.

Robert Briggs, 85, wanted to walk in to complete his civic duty. He has voted in every election since he turned 18 in 1955.

“I never forgot to vote once,” said Briggs. “I just want everyone to get out and vote for whoever you think will do the best job for you.”

Across town, Melody Villanueva is a poll worker helping lead the effort at Flores Hall.

The southside community and banquet center at 2997 South 20th Street is a new voting location for the city of Milwaukee. Tuesday marked the first-time votes were ever cast at this location.

“It doesn’t matter who you vote for,” said Villanueva. “What matters is that you come out to vote and let your voice be heard.”

Villanueva’s reason for becoming a poll worker is profound and personal. She last spoke to her only son, Jakari, on Aug. 14, 2018, which was Primary Election Day. She told him she loved him, and to go vote.

The 21-year-old was murdered four days later.

“Since he’s no longer here to have a voice and vote, I felt it’s my obligation to help guide them and inform them on their civic duty,” said Villanueva.

RELATED ARTICLE: Early voting starts Tuesday, here's where you can vote in the City of Milwaukee

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip