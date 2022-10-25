Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
Fentanyl and opioid crisis officially declared in Butte-Silver Bow
A Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis Declaration has been issued for Butte-Silver Bow by Governor Greg Gianforte and Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P Gallagher.
NBCMontana
Montana health care workers voice opposition to LR-131
HELENA, Mont. — Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Capitol rotunda in Helena Thursday morning to voice their opposition to a legislative referendum on the ballot this November. At issue is LR-131, which passed through the legislature in April 2021 as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow receives detention center grant
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is set to receive a share of $2.7 million in grant funds to help deal with jail overcrowding and a substance abuse crisis. Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton and other local leaders Tuesday afternoon for a news conference at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.
Fairfield Sun Times
Woman reported missing after leaving Helena group home
HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in Helena Saturday, Oct. 22. The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, has diagnosed mental health problems that require medication. There is...
montanarightnow.com
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
montanarightnow.com
Helena police looking for information on missing 12-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
NBCMontana
Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
NBCMontana
Blockage cleared, chains required at Norris Hill
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the MDT traffic alert is no longer posted, though chains are still required and the roadway is reported to have black ice. Hazardous driving conditions created a blockage on Highway 287 over Norris Hill Monday night, and officials say conditions continue to worsen.
Fairfield Sun Times
Photos: TING property near Helena
Listed for $4,850,000, the 40-acre estate at 5275 Riverview Drive about 13 miles northeast of Helena includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana History Teacher of the Year will be honored at State Capitol
Eric Chaon of Great Falls will be honored as Montana History Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, November 9
NBCMontana
Semi blocks part of lane on Hwy 84 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a disabled semitruck blocking part of lane traffic at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 84. The lane blockage occurred near Norris Road. Officials remind travelers to slow down and drive with caution. The Madison County...
NBCMontana
Butte celebrates Red Ribbon Week
BUTTE, Mont. — On Tuesday, at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher signed a proclamation honoring Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is a campaign during the last week of October that helps teach about drug and alcohol prevention education. At Tuesday’s events, people gathered wearing red...
Slightly above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
Hunters in the west-central part of Montana found the first true blast of cold fall weather and a few more animals than in recent years.
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane over Homestake Pass on I-90
BUTTE, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 in Butte Tuesday. The crash is located at mile-marker 234. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report website said road conditions over Homestake Pass are scattered snow and ice.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
NBCMontana
'1923' films in Uptown Butte mansions
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ resumed in Uptown Butte Monday. The production crew filmed inside mansions near the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Park Street. The area surrounding the mansions was closed off to public traffic for most of the day,...
dillontribune.com
Joanie Pettit 1934-2022
Joanie Pettit passed away on Oct. 20, 2022 at the age of 88 in her own home with her loving daughters, Cindy and Peggy, by her side. Joanie was born May 31, 1934, in Butte to Joe Bartzen and Bessie Freel. She had two sisters, Patty Selzer and Betty Sullivan, that have preceded her in death. When Joanie was six years old, her parents were divorced. They lived on Caledona Street in Butte. The story has it that Joanie was the king of that street. No one messed with her or she would take care of them herself.
Man found dead following Butte standoff identified
The man found dead in a Butte home that was the scene of a more than 30-hour standoff has been identified by police.
Comments / 1