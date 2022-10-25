Joanie Pettit passed away on Oct. 20, 2022 at the age of 88 in her own home with her loving daughters, Cindy and Peggy, by her side. Joanie was born May 31, 1934, in Butte to Joe Bartzen and Bessie Freel. She had two sisters, Patty Selzer and Betty Sullivan, that have preceded her in death. When Joanie was six years old, her parents were divorced. They lived on Caledona Street in Butte. The story has it that Joanie was the king of that street. No one messed with her or she would take care of them herself.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO