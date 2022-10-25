Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Sheriff's Deputy Sold Guns Illegally, Including 2 Used in HS Killing, Feds Say
A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is charged with selling methamphetamine and guns to a confidential FBI informant, the U.S. Attorney's office for eastern Pennsylvania said Thursday. The suspect, Samir Ahmad, was hired by the city Sheriff's Office in February 2018. The current sheriff, Rochelle Bilal, said in a statement after his...
Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says
An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport
A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
NJ Animal Refuge Closes, Culls Birds Due to Deadly Avian Flu
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Ocean County has been forced to euthanize 80 birds after an outbreak of avian flu. The refuge will also remain closed through Friday, it announced on its Facebook page. The refuge said both the closure and the culling of the birds stem from a duck and goose that died last week and later tested positive for bird flu.
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
A First for the First State: Wegmans Opens Grocery Store in Delaware
It's a first in the First State Wednesday as Wegmans opens the doors to its new grocery store just outside Wilmington, Delaware. Wegmans announced in a news release over the summer that they would be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. On Wednesday, Oct....
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Philly's Boot & Saddle to Reopen as New Concert Venue Solar Myth
After the COVID pandemic gave South Philadelphia music venue Boot & Saddle the boot in 2020, the popular venue with the neon boot out front on South Broad Street has sat empty. Not for much longer. Ars Nova Workshop announced earlier this month its plans to open a "new home"...
‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion
Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
