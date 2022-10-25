ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says

An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Animal Refuge Closes, Culls Birds Due to Deadly Avian Flu

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Ocean County has been forced to euthanize 80 birds after an outbreak of avian flu. The refuge will also remain closed through Friday, it announced on its Facebook page. The refuge said both the closure and the culling of the birds stem from a duck and goose that died last week and later tested positive for bird flu.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion

Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

