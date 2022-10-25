Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student
A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
okcfox.com
Tecumseh police say man arrested for raping two teens at knifepoint
Tecumseh, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say a man is in jail after forcing his way into homes and raping two teen girls at knife point. Cliffton Davila is charged with two counts of rape, burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the 31-year-old is accused of...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
KOCO
Small school district in Seminole County closed after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A small school district in Seminole County is closed until Wednesday after a woman was found murdered on district property late Sunday night. Students in the Strother School District won’t be back until Wednesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman was found dead near the school.
Purcell Register
Guilty: Blackwood draws 4-year prison term
A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict October 19 in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight October 20. He had been free on $100,000 bond since...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
KOCO
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
TECUMSEH, Okla. — Tecumseh police said the city can sleep easy after their tips got a dangerous criminal off the street. The urgent search for a man accused of raping two teenagers and targeting dozens more homes has come to an end. "Me and my officers, everybody involved but...
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against person of interest, wife in Oklahoma quadruple murders
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a person of interest and his wife by the family members of three of the four men who disappeared and were later found dead in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, earlier this month. According to KOKI, the lawsuit was filed by...
KOCO
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
One dead after shooting on school property in Seminole County, suspect in custody
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman is dead and the man she was married to is in custody and charged with First Degree Murder, according to a Facebook post from the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The post said on Sunday night law enforcement responded to a shooting on the...
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors
Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences. Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point. The knocking occurred between 10 p.m....
OKCPD: Suspect robs 76-year-old woman in driveway
According to police, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in her driveway over the weekend.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
Comments / 0