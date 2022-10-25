ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

News On 6

Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student

A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
WEWOKA, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
Purcell Register

Guilty: Blackwood draws 4-year prison term

A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict October 19 in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight October 20. He had been free on $100,000 bond since...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK

