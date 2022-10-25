Read full article on original website
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol disinfectants because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.
Customers who have already bought the recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Contamination Concerns
Clorox has recalled millions of Pine-Sol units due to concerns over infection-causing bacteria. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the move Tuesday, saying there were eight multi-surface cleaning products that may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an environmental organism that can be harmful to humans. According to the agency, the bacteria is mostly found in soil and water, and can pose a serious risk to those with weakened immune systems.
