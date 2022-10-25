ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo moves towards “spooktacular” inclusivity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It was quiet at Mesker Park Zoo Monday, but not too quiet. In fact, that was more or less the point of the ‘Sensory Spooktacular,’ the first iteration of the zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo designed specifically for people with sensory processing issues- a group that includes, but isn’t limited to, people with ADHD or people on the Autism spectrum.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Congratulations! It’s A Boy!

A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two hurt in Evansville dog attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
mymix1041.com

Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control

From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance

Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WTVW

Evansville Memorial girls soccer prepares for state championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Memorial girls soccer team is making their final preparations as they set their eyes on the state title game. A championship for the lady tigers would mean back-to-back 2A state titles for the program. Memorial girls soccer head coach Angie Lensing says though...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Movie Star Visits Family In Hometown

Johnny Depp was back in his hometown of Owensboro over the weekend and he didn’t go unnoticed. Owensboro resident Jeff Day posted on his facebook page,”Hanging out with the neighbors last night when a group of 5 or 6 people made their way across the street right in front of us.
OWENSBORO, KY
horseandrider.com

First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Caneyville felon runs from, fights with police for second time in less than 2 years

A Caneyville felon has been arrested after running from and fighting with police for the second time in less than two years. Saturday night at approximately 11:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt and another officer arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Tousey Road on a complaint. Upon arriving at the scene, 39-year-old Daron Fentress, who had multiple felony warrants, ran from the home and into a wooded area.
CANEYVILLE, KY

