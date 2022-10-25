Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor.
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Cannelton fire closes East SR 66
The Perry County Sheriff's Office announced an emergency closure on Monday night.
WTVW
Mesker Park Zoo moves towards “spooktacular” inclusivity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It was quiet at Mesker Park Zoo Monday, but not too quiet. In fact, that was more or less the point of the ‘Sensory Spooktacular,’ the first iteration of the zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo designed specifically for people with sensory processing issues- a group that includes, but isn’t limited to, people with ADHD or people on the Autism spectrum.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
WTVW
Bryson Parm wins Home Team Friday Play of the Night for Week #10
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Bryson Parm wins the Home team Friday Play of the Night for Week 10. Parm won with 42 percent of the vote as he help Daviess County knock off Apollo.
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
daviessky.org
Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance
Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
WTVW
Evansville Memorial girls soccer prepares for state championship game
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Memorial girls soccer team is making their final preparations as they set their eyes on the state title game. A championship for the lady tigers would mean back-to-back 2A state titles for the program. Memorial girls soccer head coach Angie Lensing says though...
hot96.com
Movie Star Visits Family In Hometown
Johnny Depp was back in his hometown of Owensboro over the weekend and he didn’t go unnoticed. Owensboro resident Jeff Day posted on his facebook page,”Hanging out with the neighbors last night when a group of 5 or 6 people made their way across the street right in front of us.
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
k105.com
Caneyville felon runs from, fights with police for second time in less than 2 years
A Caneyville felon has been arrested after running from and fighting with police for the second time in less than two years. Saturday night at approximately 11:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt and another officer arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Tousey Road on a complaint. Upon arriving at the scene, 39-year-old Daron Fentress, who had multiple felony warrants, ran from the home and into a wooded area.
