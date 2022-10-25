ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
The Independent

Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League result, final score and reaction as Reds seal qualification - live

Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax FC 3-, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before half-time and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top spot, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.Relive the action as Liverpool beat Ajax in the Champions League:
ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight

Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Yardbarker

Juventus already working on contract renewal for latest teenage sensation

Last night, Juventus looked like a team in shambles for the largest part of their Champions League encounter against Benfica. However, the Italian club vastly improved following the introduction of young players in the second half, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them. The winger caused havoc on the left...
FOX Sports

Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
ESPN

Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller

Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League holders lose for the first time this season as Timo Werner's winner puts Germans in pole position to reach last 16

Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a rampant RB Leipzig who deserved their 3-2 home win. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won 14 of their 16 games played suffering just two draws. This was the first time they had lost since May when they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid having rested half the team because they had just won the league.
The Independent

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Switzerland are a side which has consistently punched above their weight at major tournaments, having progressed from their group at their last four major tournaments. While they previously fell at the first hurdle come the knockout-stages, last year’s European Championships were a different story as they stunned world champions France in the last-16, progressing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Granit Xhaka was the star of the show. Last time out on the world stage, the Swiss progressed to the last-16 but came a cropper to Sweden by a solitary goal. Similarly in 2014, a last-minute...
Yardbarker

Viktoria Plzen Coach Michal Bilek: “Inter Are A Strong Team But We Want To Prove Our Worth On A Big European Night”

Viktoria Plzen head coach Michael Bilek has made clear that his team do not intend to simply roll over for Inter at the San Siro this evening. Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the Champions League match, the Plzen coach expressed the desire to prove that they are up to the task of playing well against a high-level team at an iconic stadium in Europe.
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid denied perfect climax by Bayer Leverkusen at the death

Atletico Madrid fans received all of the entertainment they might have paid for at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night – only they experienced it in the worst possible way. Due to Porto’s victory over Club Brugge, Atleti knew going into the match that only a win would keep them alive in the Champions League. Things started badly when Antoine Griezmann was robbed in his own third and Moussa Diaby was slipped through. His finish from the right side of the box was emphatic.
FOX Sports

Lewandowski still the key for Poland's World Cup hopes

Poland’s World Cup prospects are not solely hinged on Robert Lewandowski. Few other players, however, will carry as much weight of expectation. The 34-year-old Barcelona striker has seamlessly transferred his attacking prowess from Bayern Munich to the Spanish league. Lewandowski set Poland on its way to the World Cup...
