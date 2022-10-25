Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League result, final score and reaction as Reds seal qualification - live
Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax FC 3-, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before half-time and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top spot, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.Relive the action as Liverpool beat Ajax in the Champions League:
ESPN
Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg
Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried eveything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but boith failed to find the net desoite...
Ronaldo scores in return as Manchester United earns spot in knockout rounds
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his return to the Manchester United lineup to seal a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday that secured a spot in the knockout round. Ronaldo was brought back into the fold by United manager Erik Ten Hag after he was left...
Yardbarker
Juventus already working on contract renewal for latest teenage sensation
Last night, Juventus looked like a team in shambles for the largest part of their Champions League encounter against Benfica. However, the Italian club vastly improved following the introduction of young players in the second half, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them. The winger caused havoc on the left...
FOX Sports
Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
ESPN
Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller
Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League holders lose for the first time this season as Timo Werner's winner puts Germans in pole position to reach last 16
Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a rampant RB Leipzig who deserved their 3-2 home win. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won 14 of their 16 games played suffering just two draws. This was the first time they had lost since May when they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid having rested half the team because they had just won the league.
90min.com
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners taken apart by Gakpo & De Jong
Arsenal were humbled by PSV Eindhoven on matchday five of the Europa League group stage, missing the opportunity to tie up top spot with a game to spare and seeing a run of nine consecutive games without defeat come to an end. Joey Veerman and half-time substitute Luuk de Jong...
Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Switzerland are a side which has consistently punched above their weight at major tournaments, having progressed from their group at their last four major tournaments. While they previously fell at the first hurdle come the knockout-stages, last year’s European Championships were a different story as they stunned world champions France in the last-16, progressing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Granit Xhaka was the star of the show. Last time out on the world stage, the Swiss progressed to the last-16 but came a cropper to Sweden by a solitary goal. Similarly in 2014, a last-minute...
Yardbarker
Viktoria Plzen Coach Michal Bilek: “Inter Are A Strong Team But We Want To Prove Our Worth On A Big European Night”
Viktoria Plzen head coach Michael Bilek has made clear that his team do not intend to simply roll over for Inter at the San Siro this evening. Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the Champions League match, the Plzen coach expressed the desire to prove that they are up to the task of playing well against a high-level team at an iconic stadium in Europe.
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos stunned into defeat
Match report and player ratings as RB Leipzig see off Real Madrid in the Champions League.
PSV 2 Arsenal 0 LIVE RESULT: Gunners’ unbeaten run ENDS as Dutch side show class in Europa League victory – updates
ARSENAL have seen their unbeaten run come to an end as they lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven tonight in the Europa League. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong sealed the game for PSV, who also had three other goals ruled out for offside. RESULT: PSV 2-0 Arsenal. Live...
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid denied perfect climax by Bayer Leverkusen at the death
Atletico Madrid fans received all of the entertainment they might have paid for at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night – only they experienced it in the worst possible way. Due to Porto’s victory over Club Brugge, Atleti knew going into the match that only a win would keep them alive in the Champions League. Things started badly when Antoine Griezmann was robbed in his own third and Moussa Diaby was slipped through. His finish from the right side of the box was emphatic.
FOX Sports
Lewandowski still the key for Poland's World Cup hopes
Poland’s World Cup prospects are not solely hinged on Robert Lewandowski. Few other players, however, will carry as much weight of expectation. The 34-year-old Barcelona striker has seamlessly transferred his attacking prowess from Bayern Munich to the Spanish league. Lewandowski set Poland on its way to the World Cup...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0