2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later.
Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found at the scene.
Then, at 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Both teens are expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.
