KIVI-TV
St. Luke's clinic helping long-haul COVID sufferers
BOISE, Idaho — We are heading into our third Fall with COVID-19, but some people are still experiencing symptoms from months or even years ago. It’s called long-COVID and it affects millions of people. The CDC, recently releasing a report that says of the nearly 24-million adults in...
Post Register
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
KIVI-TV
State leaders celebrate the launch of new Wassmuth Center
BOISE, Idaho — Local leaders and former state leaders joined together Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and watch the old building be torn down. The new building has been named in honor of former Republican Governor Philip...
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Insidious Inflation Impacting Idahoans Ability To Enjoy Holidays
Regardless of which political party is in power leading up to the midterms or presidential elections, Americans have grown custom to a price reduction of goods. In the old days, gas prices would drop right before the November elections leading to a reward for the party responsible for the price break.
KTVB
Growing Idaho: Population explosion in Star
The population of Star, along the Ada-Canyon county line, is 30 times what it was 25 years ago. The mayor talks about the growing pains and opportunities.
5 Scenic Drives for Amazing Fall Foliage Less Than 3 Hours from Boise
Seriously, we can’t get enough of this beautiful Fall weather here in Idaho, right? I am repeatedly amazed right now by the foliage and the colors of the trees and the cool, crisp air, especially in the morning. I wish it could stay Fall forever!. However, it’s typical here...
idaho.gov
After reported wildlife attack on dog near Hulls Gulch, F&G offers tips for residents and pet owners
On Monday morning, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their back yard by a wild animal the prior morning. The homeowner stated that shortly after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle...
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
KIVI-TV
Turkey troubles: Local farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year's turkey supply
KUNA, Idaho — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo's Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the Treasure...
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A new crowdsourcing project is asking for your pictures of the Old Idaho Penitentiary
For 101 years, the Old Idaho Penitentiary was in operation on the outskirts of Boise. Built in 1807, the old pen was the site of 10 executions, 500 escape attempts, women prisoners and some very famous people who spent time behind its walls. Despite this history there aren’t a lot...
Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
KIVI-TV
Two Boise parks going off-leash this fall
BOISE, Idaho — With fall sports coming to a close, it's a perfect time to take Fido out for more exercise. The Boise Parks and Recreation Department's dog off-leash program is kicking off Nov. 1, and will continue through the end of February 2023. Dogs will be allowed to...
kboi.com
Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Idaho lake
Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges. In July Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. The teen fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3.
Idaho Sheriff Demands the Southern Border be Restored
Two of Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue’s deputies almost died when exposed to fentanyl. Luckily, someone was on the spot with NARCAN. The Sheriff has become one of America’s loudest voices against the growing threat posed by fentanyl. He made an appearance Thursday morning on Fox and Friends First on the Fox News Channel. You can watch the segment by clicking here.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Post Register
Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
KIVI-TV
College of Western Idaho, Idaho Steelheads announce partnership
BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) has been named the official education partner of the Idaho Steelheads, as the team enters their 25th season. The College will host four CWI nights at the Steelheads to raise awareness of the school's 90 programs. During those nights, students, faculty and staff will be showcased throughout the arena.
