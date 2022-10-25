ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

St. Luke's clinic helping long-haul COVID sufferers

BOISE, Idaho — We are heading into our third Fall with COVID-19, but some people are still experiencing symptoms from months or even years ago. It’s called long-COVID and it affects millions of people. The CDC, recently releasing a report that says of the nearly 24-million adults in...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

State leaders celebrate the launch of new Wassmuth Center

BOISE, Idaho — Local leaders and former state leaders joined together Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and watch the old building be torn down. The new building has been named in honor of former Republican Governor Philip...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
KUNA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho

The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Two Boise parks going off-leash this fall

BOISE, Idaho — With fall sports coming to a close, it's a perfect time to take Fido out for more exercise. The Boise Parks and Recreation Department's dog off-leash program is kicking off Nov. 1, and will continue through the end of February 2023. Dogs will be allowed to...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Sheriff Demands the Southern Border be Restored

Two of Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue’s deputies almost died when exposed to fentanyl. Luckily, someone was on the spot with NARCAN. The Sheriff has become one of America’s loudest voices against the growing threat posed by fentanyl. He made an appearance Thursday morning on Fox and Friends First on the Fox News Channel. You can watch the segment by clicking here.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

College of Western Idaho, Idaho Steelheads announce partnership

BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) has been named the official education partner of the Idaho Steelheads, as the team enters their 25th season. The College will host four CWI nights at the Steelheads to raise awareness of the school's 90 programs. During those nights, students, faculty and staff will be showcased throughout the arena.
BOISE, ID

