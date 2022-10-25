Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s City Hall-oween is back!
The City of Duluth will be celebrating a spectacular Hall-oween at City Hall. Families are invited to come to City Hall for trick-or-treating on Halloween on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. It’s the first Hall-oween since the start of the pandemic. City officials say the...
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.
FOX 21 Online
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
Great News! Duluth’s 21st Avenue East In Duluth To Reopen Friday
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31
A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
FOX 21 Online
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
FOX 21 Online
51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap
DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season. Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.
5 Years Ago: Duluth Lakewalk Damaged By Powerful Lake Superior Waves [VIDEOS]
Five years ago today (October 27, 2017), the first snowstorm of the 2017-2018 season walloped the Northland. Mother Nature left her mark not only with snow, but also with significant damage to the Duluth Lakewalk. Sustained strong winds, which gusted up to 63 mph at Sky Harbor Airport, drove powerful...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
WDIO-TV
New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department
The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
WDIO-TV
Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion
There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
FOX 21 Online
DPD Plans to Expand Unmanned Aerial System Operations
DULUTH, Minn. – The Citizen Review Board along with the DPD held a public forum to discuss the expansion of Unmanned Aerial System Operations. The Duluth Police Department relayed their intentions of expanding drone use as well as why they deem it necessary. The points they laid out were that drones allow the police to search potentially dangerous areas without putting human or canine lives at risk and they cost less than other aerial support methods.
FOX 21 Online
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization. The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Children’s Museum to Transform into “BOO!seum”
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Children’s Museum to transform into BOO!seum for Halloween weekend. Wear your costumes, trick or treat and enjoy spooktacular activities. The event takes place October 29 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. $5 – $10 per person. Price includes museum admission, trick-or-treat bag and...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
FOX 21 Online
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
Comments / 0