Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

ABC7
 2 days ago
Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be getting a treat this Halloween.

Supporters and friends are invited to take part in the hospital's annual Halloween greeting card drive.

Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween by October 29, choose from one of three ready-to-color designs and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.

The coloring cards with special notes will then be printed out and hand-delivered by CHLA's Child Life team to pediatric patients along with fun goody bags to celebrate the season.

Delta Air Lines has pledged to give $1 to the hospital for each card sent by October 29, committing up to $25,000.

Patients will also be able to engage in a variety of seasonal-themed activities at the hospital's Pumpkin Party, which includes pumpkin decorating and arts and crafts.

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

