Tucker Civic Center collecting dog food donations for Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue

Helping to feed local rescue dogs in the Big Bend.

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has partnered with Paw Patrol Live to collect dog food donations for Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue.

The Rescue a local nonprofit rescuing dogs from abuse, abandonment, euthanasia, and natural disaster, placing dogs into loving homes across the community.

To help feed them, the Tucker Center is collecting canned or bagged dry dog food donations.

Sarah Kraynik, the director of sales and marketing, said they need the community's support to reach as many animals as possible.

"I think that it will help them tremendously just getting the word out about this great organization I know big dogs usually need a little extra help and a little extra publicity so we're really excited to be able to work with them and to be able to tie them into such a great show as well," said Kraynik.

Canned or bagged dry dog food donations may be dropped off at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office on Wednesday, Oct.26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who donate can get a buy one, get one half-off ticket for PAW Patrol Live happening Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

