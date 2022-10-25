ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Parker James Matson

It’s with a heaviness in our hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Parker James Matson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Parker was born on May 1, 2000, in Santa Barbara, where he later attended Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. Parker was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking with his Grandfather (Jim Kindron), playing baseball, fishing, camping, hiking, spending time with family, making us all laugh, and of course anything that has to do with rockets and space, especially black holes. Parker was one of the smartest people we know. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arthur Conrad Lucero

Arthur Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. The cause of death was complications from a fall. Mr. Lucero was a larger-than-life...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Alexander Low Stribling

It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Paddling to Survive

I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara District Test Scores Take Big Drop

READ IT IF YOU CAN: That loud, wet “plopping” sound you hear is the noise made by the proficiency test scores of Santa Barbara public school students as they plummet to the ground. In the last couple of days, state and national educational czars have dive-bombed the country with the latest report cards — after a two-year hiatus — showing how students fared during the pandemic.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Locals-Only Halloween Happenings Planned for Isla Vista

This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Aiming for another safe and home-based Halloween weekend, UC Santa Barbara has partnered with its students and with the broader community to develop an array of rules, regulations, safety enhancement and alternative events from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. The...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Matthew Joshua Rico

With a heaviness in our hearts we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Matthew “Matt” Joshua Rico on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. Matt was born on May 1st, 1986 in Santa Barbara, where he later attended local schools, and participated in YFL football. Matt was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed the beaches, going on family hikes, spending time with family at large gatherings, riding his bike, and making memories. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Support for Roseanne Crawford

I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”. She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Frank John Bermudes

Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Death Cab for Cutie Ends Santa Barbara Bowl Season on a High Note

The last show of the Santa Barbara Bowl Season on Wednesday, October 19 brought a little bit of everything that makes the Bowl great — warm summer-like weather, loud guitars, buoyant pop, and an equally jubilant crowd. Legendary indie-rock band Yo La Tengo started things off with distortion-laden ferocity, bending tracks like “I Heard You Looking” into lengthy guitar solos with amps turned up, guitars swinging, and feedback high. Fall favorite “Autumn Sweater” is always a highlight and their performance left the audience in a contented sonic trance. Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for headliners Death Cab for Cutie, even joined them on keyboards, darting off with a happy wave and jumping back on stage shortly thereafter for another energetic performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely

It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Yes for Measure B

I’m writing to support Goleta’s Measure B that will bring Goleta over $10 million dollars of annually by raising its sales tax one cent for every dollar of purchased. This would bring Goleta’s sales tax in line with the 8.75 percent or higher charged in most local cities — Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Carpinteria, Lompoc, etc.
GOLETA, CA

