Read full article on original website
Related
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
Corpus Christi community comes out for annual Halloween with the Hooks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were able to enjoy a Halloween home run at Whataburger Field Thursday night for the ninth annual Halloween with the Hooks. It was a great turn out with adults and kids alike dressed in their costumes. It was totally free to the public. Not...
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally. The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House. The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Almost 5 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost 5 percent of Nueces County registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm election. 10,105 ballots were cast in-person or received by mail on the first day of early voting. 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands. There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.
Burn Pits 360 hosts 'PACT Act' information session for South Texas veterans
ROBSTOWN, Texas — At their facility in Robstown Wednesday, Burn Pits 360 hosted multiple veterans support and resource groups from across the region to help inform local vets on all the benefits that are available to them, especially those that now come with the recent passage of the PACT Act.
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention. Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made...
Flatiron Dragados, TxDOT to meet for progress update on new Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados and TxDOT will be meeting Thursday morning for a progress update on construction of the new Harbor Bridge. During that meeting, the developers and crews will discuss their preparations to resume construction of the bridge's main span. That's the cable stay portion of the bridge over the ship channel.
momcollective.com
Best Corpus Christi Neighborhoods for Halloween Decor
I apologize for the long line of mini vans packing the spooky hoods after this…. Now that my twins are a little older, turning 4 in December, they are ALL ABOUT HALLOWEEN. I thought they were last year, but nope – that was just an EYEpeitizer. The twins...
Curbside voting available this midterm election but who can use the option?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents begin to make their way to the polls for early voting, some might consider the option of curbside voting. The option has been around for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic but only certain residents can use it. It all comes down to...
thebendmag.com
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport
The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
Walmart in Aransas Pass selling expired toddler formula, parent says after child gets sick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass.
TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
New poll locations added in Nueces County ahead of early voting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County added several new voting locations that folks can reach. Hundreds of poll workers will be busy making sure all 24 voting locations in the county are ready to go. Any resident of Nueces County can vote at any of the locations starting October 24.
Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season. The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general. Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0