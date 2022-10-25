ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
Almost 5 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost 5 percent of Nueces County registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm election. 10,105 ballots were cast in-person or received by mail on the first day of early voting. 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands. There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
Best Corpus Christi Neighborhoods for Halloween Decor

I apologize for the long line of mini vans packing the spooky hoods after this…. Now that my twins are a little older, turning 4 in December, they are ALL ABOUT HALLOWEEN. I thought they were last year, but nope – that was just an EYEpeitizer. The twins...
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport

The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
