San Luis Obispo, CA

News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO man sentenced to six years in prison for rape by force

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo resident Adrian Oswald Pinto, 37, has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his conviction of rape by force and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Pinto is also required to register as a sex offender for life. The conviction came after a week-long jury trial where, on Sept. 29, 2022, Pinto was found guilty of the felonies.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 17, 2022. 06:42— Luis Alberto...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store

Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
PASO ROBLES, CA

