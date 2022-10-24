Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case
A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison in a rape case that happened just outside San Luis Obispo city limits. The post San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles. The post Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO man sentenced to six years in prison for rape by force
– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo resident Adrian Oswald Pinto, 37, has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his conviction of rape by force and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Pinto is also required to register as a sex offender for life. The conviction came after a week-long jury trial where, on Sept. 29, 2022, Pinto was found guilty of the felonies.
calcoastnews.com
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation
A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
13 spooky things to do in SLO County this Halloween
From haunted houses to scary movies and trick-or-treating, SLO County has plenty of spooky season fun in store.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo increased in the last week to $565. That’s $131 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $516.
Jury finds Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation not guilty
An Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation last year was acquitted this month by a San Luis Obispo County jury.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 17, 2022. 06:42— Luis Alberto...
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
calcoastnews.com
Plunging school tests scores in SLO County, compare local school districts
Test scores for students in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the nation plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating the impact lockdowns had on learning, according to data California’s Education Department recently released. The percentage of children in SLO County meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts and...
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store
Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning
San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire firefighters responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
Comments / 0