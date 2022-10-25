Read full article on original website
Two females assaulted on Red Line outside Broadway Station
WCVB is reporting that A Dorchester man is accused of indecently assaulting two females on a Red Line train. Transit police said two females, ages 15 and 18, reported being indecently assaulted while on an MBTA Red Line train just outside Broadway Station at about 7:30 p.m. on October 15th.
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. Friends identified the victim as Max Herman Hilton and described him as a fun loving, talented barber. "He's...
Mark McAuliffe identified as pedestrian killed trying to cross I-93
Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim of the fatal Interstate 93 pedestrian crash that occurred outside Boston’s South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night. Mark McAuliffe, 49, of Malden, was identified as the victim of the Saturday night Boston crash, according to state police. Police officials said troopers...
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
New England’s Unsolved: John Lima
MIDDLETON, Mass — On October 28, 2005, 26-year-old John Lima disappeared, presumably from his parents’ home in Middleton, Massachusetts. In seventeen years, no one has seen or heard from John Lima; it’s as if John Lima just fell off the face of the earth. Of course, in...
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
Nightlife is Rebounding in Boston
Boston's nightlife appears to be rebounding at a faster pace than any other major U.S. city, according to new numbers from the cloud payment company Square, obtained exclusively by NBC10 Boston. New York City and Miami may boast the biggest share of overall late-night spending in bars and restaurants, but...
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
Truck crashes into house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood
Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at 687 Morton St. There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the front porch of the triple decker. One...
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
Mass Art students say Halloween costume, prop gun led to lockdown on two college campuses
BOSTON — Students were told to shelter in place after two college campuses in Boston went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun, according to Boston Police. According to the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Police deemed the area safe at approximately 3:20...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone
A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
More People Are Driving to Salem This Year, New Waze Data Shows
Officials in the Witch City of Salem, Massachusetts, have been urging people not to drive to their city for several weeks now, asking them to take the train instead if they are planning to head in experience Haunted Happenings this Halloween. And the numbers back up those claims. Waze released...
