ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. Friends identified the victim as Max Herman Hilton and described him as a fun loving, talented barber. "He's...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England’s Unsolved: John Lima

MIDDLETON, Mass — On October 28, 2005, 26-year-old John Lima disappeared, presumably from his parents’ home in Middleton, Massachusetts. In seventeen years, no one has seen or heard from John Lima; it’s as if John Lima just fell off the face of the earth. Of course, in...
MIDDLETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Nightlife is Rebounding in Boston

Boston's nightlife appears to be rebounding at a faster pace than any other major U.S. city, according to new numbers from the cloud payment company Square, obtained exclusively by NBC10 Boston. New York City and Miami may boast the biggest share of overall late-night spending in bars and restaurants, but...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Truck crashes into house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at 687 Morton St. There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the front porch of the triple decker. One...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
READING, MA
nbcboston.com

School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
BLACKSTONE, MA
nbcboston.com

More People Are Driving to Salem This Year, New Waze Data Shows

Officials in the Witch City of Salem, Massachusetts, have been urging people not to drive to their city for several weeks now, asking them to take the train instead if they are planning to head in experience Haunted Happenings this Halloween. And the numbers back up those claims. Waze released...
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy