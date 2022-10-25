PARKERSBURG — A lawsuit filed by two parents over Wood County Schools’ COVID-19 masking requirement was dismissed last month because the policy is no longer in effect. “The children in Wood County Schools no longer are required or mandated to wear face coverings,” Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane wrote in an order dated Sept. 6. “A decision at this point would not grant the petitioners any more relief than they already have, enjoying an education free from the forced mandate of wearing masks.”

