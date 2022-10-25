Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Phi Theta Kappa group at Washington State Community College came together to inform the public on the Constitution. The group holds this discussion every year to continue to inform those in the Washington State Community College about the document. Phi Theta Kappa advisor and business...
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, John (Bruce)
John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
Wheeling Park High School “Ties One On”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To commemorate Red Ribbon Week, Wheeling Park High School students are encouraging young people to lead a substance-free lifestyle. And here’s how they’re doing it! On Thursday, students participated in the Tie One On event in the high school parking lot. With the support from district administrators and staff, the Community […]
WTAP
Obituary: Huck, Virginia May Cooper
Virginia May Cooper Huck, 93, of Marietta, died October 25, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta. She was born on July 16, 1929, in Marietta to John E. and Martha A. Dalrymple Cooper. Virginia graduated from Marietta High School in 1947. April 14, 1948, she married Dale J. Huck. They were...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district. Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages...
WTAP
DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place. The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse. Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids. Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eschbacher to be inducted into Marching Band Hall of Fame
CHARLESTON — A late principal and marching band director at Parkersburg South High School will be honored Saturday with his induction into the West Virginia Marching Band Hall of Fame. Tom Eschbacher will be inducted in a ceremony at the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship after...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)
Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
Metro News
Third man convicted in murder of former football player Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Fehrenbacher: “I understand what...
WTAP
Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools mask lawsuit dismissed
PARKERSBURG — A lawsuit filed by two parents over Wood County Schools’ COVID-19 masking requirement was dismissed last month because the policy is no longer in effect. “The children in Wood County Schools no longer are required or mandated to wear face coverings,” Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane wrote in an order dated Sept. 6. “A decision at this point would not grant the petitioners any more relief than they already have, enjoying an education free from the forced mandate of wearing masks.”
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, October 27th. 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library. WesBanco Art Display 9 AM...
WTAP
Obituary: Beckett, Thelma V.
Thelma V. Beckett, 98, of Arnoldsburg, WV, formerly of Clay, WV, passed away at her home Monday, October 24, 2022. She was the granddaughter of the late Rosie Dawson and daughter of the late William Payne. She was born in Valley Fork, WV, on August 10, 1924. She was married...
WTAP
Obituary: Cline, William Cecil
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, OH, passed away October 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Early voting has started in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Registered voters in Wood County can visit the Judge Black Annex, which is across from the Blennerhassett Hotel, to participate in early voting. Other sites will be available for early voting next week. County Clerk Mark Rhodes talked about the advantage of early voting. Rhodes said,...
WTAP
Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”
Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe. Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames...
