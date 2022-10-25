Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
'Microschools' are popping up around the Valley. Here's why
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — New microschools are popping up around the Valley as the schooling trend is gaining some traction. The education centers are a smaller, more intimate community with students of different ages learning together. One of the newest schools is set up inside a traditional home in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back
A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
Tempe Union investigating viral TikTok video of teacher screaming at student
TEMPE, Ariz. — A video has been attracting lots of attention on TikTok for capturing a Tempe Union High School District teacher loudly yelling in the face of a student. The video shows the male teacher leaning over a student's desk and screaming, "Phones away!" "Yes, I did just...
AZFamily
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
Phoenix takes new steps to conserve Colorado River water
PHOENIX — Water officials are concerned about getting water in the future from the Colorado River as its levels decline. The loss of Colorado River water in Arizona could be disastrous for the entire nation. Farmers in Yuma, who mostly rely on the river's water, produce 80% of the nation's winter vegetable crop.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
What is a 'Tripledemic'? How to protect kids from RSV, COVID and the flu
PHOENIX — A nationwide triple threat has Valley pediatricians on high alert. They're monitoring a growing trend of hospitals filling up across the U.S., with sick children battling a mix of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Wassim Ballan, Physician Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Phoenix Children's, said...
Judge hears arguments over conditions in 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — Human waste, trash, increased violence and vandalism. These were the top concerns witnesses testified to in court Thursday as a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. As of this week, nearly 1,000 people are sleeping on the streets in an...
Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers
ARIZONA, USA — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state's largest county in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for...
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
SignalsAZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
Fire breaks out at Tolleson voting center
TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson voting center had to be evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out on the roof, officials say. The Tolleson Police Department said fire crews were called to the senior center near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
12 News
