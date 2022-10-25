ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back

A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
GLENDALE, AZ
Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix takes new steps to conserve Colorado River water

PHOENIX — Water officials are concerned about getting water in the future from the Colorado River as its levels decline. The loss of Colorado River water in Arizona could be disastrous for the entire nation. Farmers in Yuma, who mostly rely on the river's water, produce 80% of the nation's winter vegetable crop.
PHOENIX, AZ
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers

ARIZONA, USA — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state's largest county in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for...
ARIZONA STATE
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa

The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
MESA, AZ
Fire breaks out at Tolleson voting center

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson voting center had to be evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out on the roof, officials say. The Tolleson Police Department said fire crews were called to the senior center near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.
TOLLESON, AZ
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
