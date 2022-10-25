Read full article on original website
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
Congressman Graves calls delays on Comite River Diversion Canal project ‘unacceptable’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves is calling the delays on the Comite River Diversion Canal Project ‘unacceptable.’. In a tweet from Monday, October 25, Graves said, “We will keep our foot on the pedal until this project is complete.”. As the sun set Tuesday...
