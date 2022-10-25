Read full article on original website
Jodi L. Scocchera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jodi L. Scocchera, 64, of New Castle, passed away with family at her side Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, following a courageous battle with a debilitating illness. Jodi was born September 14, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dallas P. and...
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
Shanta “Shonnie Bell” Thomas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shanta L. Thomas will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Thomas departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Friends may...
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
William “Tiny” Campbell, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell will be held Friday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell, Wheatland, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sharon Regional...
Edward Sverchek, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Sverchek, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, after a brief illness. Mr. Sverchek was born July 2, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Mary Sverchek. Ed was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School. He served in...
Keith L. Book, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith L. Book passed away Tuesday, October 25. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel where a memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family of Keith, please...
Dorothy L. DiLullo, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. DiLullo, 90 of Lake Milton, died early Wednesday morning, October 26 at her residence. Dorothy was born August 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Benjamin) McKendrick and lived most of her life in this area. She...
Ronald Eugene Weimer, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer. Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960...
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, 87, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his home. Mr. Borrelli was born January 19, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Jenny (Panella) Borrelli. A lifelong area...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Mary N. Bizzarri, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mary was a homemaker. She...
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
