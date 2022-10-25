ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball senior Haylie Clark has been selected as a recipient for the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Demonstrator Scholarship program. Clark is one of 30 women's volleyball student-athletes that will serve as demonstrators in on-court educational sessions at the 2022 AVCA Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 14-17. The scholarship program is in its second year and has expanded from 16 to 30 participants for this year's convention. In addition to responsibilities during on-court sessions, Clark and the other demonstrators will be able to attend educational seminars that focus on professional and personal development for coaches, and learn more about the coaching profession by networking with the hundreds of coaches attending the convention. One of the factors in the selection process for the recipients was their interest in pursuing a coaching career in volleyball.

