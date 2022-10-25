Read full article on original website
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Golf Heads to Greensboro for Final Fall Tournament at Grandover Collegiate
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team wraps up its fall season this weekend when it travels to Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate on Saturday and Sunday. UNCG is hosting the tournament at the par-72, 7,720-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort. Teams will play...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Falls To Towson In CAA Quarterfinals
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Katie Lowe scored her first career goal in the 88th minute but it wasn't enough as the fourth-seeded Elon women's soccer team fell to fifth-seeded Towson 2-1 in the CAA Championship quarterfinals Thursday at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The Phoenix finishes the...
elonphoenix.com
FOUR-PEAT! Elon Women’s Cross Country Captures Fourth Straight CAA Title
NEWARK, Del. – The Elon University women's cross country team won its fourth-straight Colonial Athletic Association team title at the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship meet on Friday, Oct. 28. Delaware hosted the league meet at the White Clay Creek State Park. The Phoenix women scored 30 points at...
elonphoenix.com
CAA Title Chance Awaits Phoenix on Saturday
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team has a chance to win its first outright Colonial Athletic Association title as the Phoenix battles in-state foe UNCW on the final matchday of the regular season on Saturday night, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at UNCW Soccer Stadium.
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Tennis Completes First Day at Virginia Tech Halloween Clash
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Daniel Martin earned his seventh singles victory of the fall as the Elon University men's tennis team completed the first day of the Virginia Tech Halloween Clash on Friday. Virginia Tech is hosting the tournament at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va. Martin picked up...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Hosts Jimmy Powell Invitational for Final Fall Tournament
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team wraps up its fall season this weekend when it hosts the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Play on both Friday and Saturday is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday...
elonphoenix.com
Cross Country Ready to Run at CAA Championships
ELON, N.C. – The postseason begins for the Elon University cross country programs this Friday, Oct. 28, as the Phoenix competes at the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country Championships. Delaware is hosting this year's championship at White Clay Creek State Park. The men's 8K race takes place at...
elonphoenix.com
Haylie Clark Named AVCA Demonstrator Scholarship Recipient
ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball senior Haylie Clark has been selected as a recipient for the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Demonstrator Scholarship program. Clark is one of 30 women's volleyball student-athletes that will serve as demonstrators in on-court educational sessions at the 2022 AVCA Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 14-17. The scholarship program is in its second year and has expanded from 16 to 30 participants for this year's convention. In addition to responsibilities during on-court sessions, Clark and the other demonstrators will be able to attend educational seminars that focus on professional and personal development for coaches, and learn more about the coaching profession by networking with the hundreds of coaches attending the convention. One of the factors in the selection process for the recipients was their interest in pursuing a coaching career in volleyball.
elonphoenix.com
At The Game: Elon Eyes Rhodes Stadium Win Streak Record Saturday Vs. #12/11 Delaware
Elon, N.C. – Elon hosts #12/11 Delaware Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the Phoenix work to remain undefeated at home in 2022. The Phoenix, in fact, can tie the program's longest home win streak in Rhodes Stadium history with their fifth consecutive victory Saturday (last done in 2008-09). Saturday's...
