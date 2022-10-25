ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Briggs: With new AD, it's time for Bowling Green to step up its fading money game

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krY2l_0imUpjLT00

BOWLING GREEN — It was the kind of dream day that Derek van der Merwe never could have imagined.

And we’re not talking about the impossibly perfect October weather, though that was pretty nice, too.

No, we mean van der Merwe’s introduction Tuesday as the 15th athletic director at Bowling Green State University.

It all once would have seemed as foreign as the land in which he came of age.

Van der Merwe was born in South Africa, where his father was a pastor who fought against Apartheid, his mother a missionary. He was raised with love and music, and became an expert violinist.

Sports? Even after his family moved to Michigan when he was 9 — and even after he went out for the football team on a lark his senior year at Holly High School — he didn’t know the first thing about ’em.

“They told me to play defense and I had no clue what that was,” he said with a laugh.

But, in that one year of prep football, something clicked.

Van der Merwe loved the competition and the magic of the Friday night lights so much that he wanted to keep playing. He sent his tape to the coaches at Central Michigan.

“They saw it and tried to encourage me not to come,” van der Merwe said.

Well, he came anyway.

And, with that, his life took a sharp but exciting detour.

Van der Merwe made the Chippewas as a walk-on offensive lineman and, soon enough, he willed his way to a scholarship. He helped Central Michigan win the Mid-American Conference championship in 1994, and was a co-captain as a senior in 1995.

“You don’t let other people tell you no,” he said. “You find your way to be successful.”

In other words, van der Merwe, 49, just might be the perfect AD at Bowling Green.

If you were to draw up an ideal candidate for BG, they would be a relentless and engaging fund-raiser with an underdog spirit.

They might look a lot like the new guy.

What is possible at Bowling Green?

“Anything,” van der Merwe said.

Sure, he’ll hear a lot about what he can’t accomplish here, and that’s fair.

In the big-spending modern athletics landscape, the field is more tilted against Bowling Green than the Tower of Pisa.

As we’ve noted before, BG ran the leanest operation in the MAC before the pandemic, and it has only gotten leaner. The university spent $20.2 million on its 18 varsity teams last year, per the Knight Commission database, or more than $16 million less than Buffalo invested in its 16 teams. (Toledo spent $29.4 million on its 16 teams.) Only two of the 131 schools that have FBS football programs devoted less to athletics last year: Northern Illinois ($17.7 million) and Louisiana-Monroe ($18.1 million).

But, of course, money isn’t everything. (The people, facilities, campus, tradition, all that’s critical, too.)

It’s also not insignificant.

Cut to it, and van der Merwe — who has 27 years of higher-ed experience and spent the past four years as deputy AD at Arizona — is here for two reasons:

1. To oversee a culture that embraces Bowling Green’s tradition of achieving more with less.

2. To make it rain.

As much as BG has to sell — and it has a lot — if the university is truly serious about consistently competing in the MAC (and beyond), it needs to step up its game.

When I asked van der Merwe about the importance of raising and investing more money, he replied: “More is never enough.”

“So let’s start there,” he said. “It's the same thing I tell my children every day. No matter how much you have, it's never going to be enough. The more important questions are: Are we giving student-athletes sufficient resources to be safe, competitive, and have a quality experience? I've always seen more as never enough. We can be highly effective if we focus on the people and building our programs the right way.”

OK, but is Bowling Green’s current level of investment enough?

Van der Merwe smiled.

“For now, but we've got to make it better,” he said. “We've got to grow the resources. We've got to be committed to that. My responsibility is assuring that we have enough to support the interests of sustaining these programs at a high level.”

University president Rodney Rogers told me the same.

“That's going to take creativity, hard work, and finding new revenue streams and new resources,” he said. “We will work very hard.”

And no one will work harder than van der Merwe.

“Derek has incredible enthusiasm,” Arizona AD Dave Heeke said by phone. “He’s an unbelievable worker, he’s relentless, and he finds ways to be successful. He’s just going to be outstanding. ... He’s an excellent relationship-builder, and that will bode well. He’ll engage a lot of people and bring them back to Bowling Green athletics.”

For Bowling Green, it’s time to begin doing more with ... a little more.

