Jefferson County, AR

Crews continue to monitor after massive fires in Jefferson County

By Andrew Epperson
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON Co., Ark. — Crews continue to monitor two fires that consumed hundreds of acres in forest land since Monday afternoon. The main concern is wind, said the State Forester of Arkansas.

“We’re in pretty good shape except for this wind,” said Joe Fox, the Director of the Arkansas Dept. of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.

Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires

The first fire started near Highway 54 in Jefferson Co. on Monday afternoon. While being contained, an ember lept more than two miles away in a northerly direction, Fox said.

“Probably, this fire right here is in excess of 500 acres,” Fox said. “Probably, the fire that came from this one north of here is 200 acres.”

Fox said nobody has been reported injured, and no property has been reported damaged. A few homes were evacuated Monday, but a rural fire crew saved one home from burning.

“We need them,” Fox said. “They protect the structures. We take care of the wildfire and the woods.”

Fire crews fighting Jefferson County blaze

Fox said crews will monitor the forest to make sure no wind-sailed embers go to other areas and cause another fire. He said people need to look out for smoke and tell authorities if they spot it.

Related
THV11

Arkansas crews report another wildfire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A wildfire is burning for the second time this week in Jefferson County. Authorities reported another wildfire near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road in Pine Bluff. This comes after Jefferson County originally saw issues with wildfires days ago, with the fires burning hundreds of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing

The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
