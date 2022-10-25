ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WFMY NEWS2

First flu-related death in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season. An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services. "This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
asheville.com

What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina

Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

