First flu-related death in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season. An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services. "This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness...
North Carolina state health department reports first flu-related death of 2022-2023 season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's state health department has reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced on Oct. 26, 2022 an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October.
Winter surge? Here’s what we know about COVID in North Carolina for winter 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We may not see the same big spike in COVID-19 cases we saw last winter, but Novant Health infectious disease specialist David Priest says we are likely in for a rough respiratory virus season. In early 2022, North Carolina saw what Priest described as “the biggest spike we had during the […]
1st flu death reported in North Carolina, health officials say
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials reported Wednesday the state’s first death of the flu season. An adult who lives in the western part of the state died due to complications from the virus. Health officials did not release any other information to protect the family’s privacy.
RSV cases double in North Carolina, hospitals prepare for more patients | Dig In 2 It
The CDC said cases have skyrocketed in half of U.S. states. Officials are working to educate parents, so fewer sick kids arrive at the hospital.
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
A CDC committee has added COVID vaccines to the child immunizations list. Will NC adopt it?
RALEIGH — On Oct. 20, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention committee voted unanimously, 15-0, to add a COVID vaccination series to the 2023 immunization schedules for adults and children. The schedule changes approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) call for children to begin getting Pfizer...
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina
Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
North Carolina’s Whitewater Falls Voted As One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks. Aqua Expeditions polled 3,113 Americans on which local natural landmarks...
Western North Carolinians Can Order Free Covid-19 Tests Thanks to USPS Pilot Program
Several western North Carolina communities were selected for a United States Postal Service pilot program to increase access to COVID-19 tests. People living in zip codes that begin with 287, 288, and 289 can order free, self-swab PCR test kits by visiting ineedacovid19test.com between now and Jan. 15, 2023. The...
