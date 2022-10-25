ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Packers DT Ron Gassert dead at 82

Ron Gassert, a defensive tackle on the Green Bay Packers' 1962 NFL championship team, died Oct. 8. Gassert was 82 and a resident of Southampton, N.J. Gassert was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1962 draft and played 10 games as a rookie. He underwent knee surgery following the season and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early August 1963 with an injury notation. Gassert was waived by the Rams less than a month later.
Packers raise money for service dogs for veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the month of November, the Green Bay Packers will honor military members and veterans through the “Salute to Service” initiative. Running back Aaron Jones helped to launch the initiative Tuesday at Lambeau Field, where the team announced this year it’s raising money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.
