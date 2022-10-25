Ron Gassert, a defensive tackle on the Green Bay Packers' 1962 NFL championship team, died Oct. 8. Gassert was 82 and a resident of Southampton, N.J. Gassert was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1962 draft and played 10 games as a rookie. He underwent knee surgery following the season and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early August 1963 with an injury notation. Gassert was waived by the Rams less than a month later.

