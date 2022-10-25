Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Former Packers Wide Receiver Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers put his Green Bay Packers teammates on notice Tuesday. During his weekly interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback said they lost to the Washinton Commanders because of too many mental miscues. He even suggested that it might be time for some lineup changes. "Guys who are...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Packers.com
Former Packers DT Ron Gassert dead at 82
Ron Gassert, a defensive tackle on the Green Bay Packers' 1962 NFL championship team, died Oct. 8. Gassert was 82 and a resident of Southampton, N.J. Gassert was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1962 draft and played 10 games as a rookie. He underwent knee surgery following the season and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early August 1963 with an injury notation. Gassert was waived by the Rams less than a month later.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers raise money for service dogs for veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the month of November, the Green Bay Packers will honor military members and veterans through the “Salute to Service” initiative. Running back Aaron Jones helped to launch the initiative Tuesday at Lambeau Field, where the team announced this year it’s raising money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.
Comments / 0