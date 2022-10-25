Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
I Promise students have 3 Questions about Akron Fossils & Science Center
AKRON, Ohio — The I Promise News Team is exploring the world of dinosaurs with the help of Akron Fossils & Science Center. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Fossils & Science Center is...
More than 50 Solon students receive National Merit Scholar nods: Education Station
An area school district is celebrating a high achievement this school year. Over 50 seniors received National Merit Scholarship nods in Solon.
Young angler battles Lake Erie walleye while fighting cancer
HURON, Ohio — Sunrise comes awfully early for Lake Erie anglers, and the public boat ramp in Huron is a busy place. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Especially when they're six year old boys....
Cuyahoga County led Ohio in pedestrian-involved crashes last Halloween; officials hope for safer 2022
CLEVELAND — In 2021, there were 33 pedestrian-involved crashes in Ohio during Halloween weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cuyahoga County led the state with six of those crashes, including the only fatal crash during the holiday period. Sgt. Bridget Matt with OSHP told 3News they usually...
New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Powerball jackpot grows to second largest of all time, explaining Ohio Issue 1 on November ballot, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Breaking down Ohio Issue 1 before the November 8 election, what we know about 2 men found shout in East...
The Marshall Project: Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts?
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: this story originally appeared on The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. You can find more information on The Marshall Project on its official website. Deshawn Maines stood in a courtroom inside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on Nov....
Cleveland Clinic to host 5K run, 1-mile walk challenge in Avon: How to register
AVON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 26, 2022. The Cleveland Clinic is asking you to challenge yourself as they host a 5k run and 1-mile walk that will benefit the Good Knights of Lorain County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sen. Sherrod Brown tour new MAGNET headquarters in Cleveland's MidTown neighborhood
CLEVELAND — A pair of distinguished guests were in Cleveland on Thursday to tour the new headquarters of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) in the MidTown neighborhood. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown got a first look at the 53,000-square-foot facility called the Manufacturing...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on State Route 2 in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 2 that involved five vehicles and seriously injured two people late Thursday afternoon in Lorain County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Route 2 eastbound just east of the...
Mission Possible: FutureLAND makes investments in minority-owned startups
CLEVELAND — FutureLAND was a conference celebrating the diversity in tech. Pitch competitions, panel discussions, and networking with an artist flare, all to tap into minority communities that are traditionally overlooked. “We are investing in tech founders, entrepreneurs, creators," Alysha Ellis, director of education for FutureLAND, said, "and we...
Cleveland police reform monitor to step down: Update from 3News Investigates
The departure of attorney Hassan Aden was officially announced on Thursday. An interim monitor will be named by early next week.
10 years later: Remembering the wrath of Superstorm Sandy
CLEVELAND — Ten years ago this weekend, Northeast Ohio celebrated a Cleveland Browns win over the then-San Diego Chargers. The score? 7-6. It was also just nine days before voters would go to the polls in the 2012 Presidential race. In the 3News weather department, Hurricane Sandy had our...
3News Investigates: Jeffrey Dahmer's return sparks memories of a 'monster' in his Summit County hometown
BATH, Ohio — Jeffrey Dahmer was coming home, dragging with him an evolving horrific story of a serial killer. And Bath Township, the sleepy and affluent Summit County town, couldn’t look away. Dahmer grew up there, attended Revere High School. And yes, he covered up the first of...
WATCH: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb interrupted by protesters during police commission speech
A group of individuals stood on the steps with 'Yes on 24' signs asking for 'real police accountability.' The mayor said he supported Issue 24 during his campaign.
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side
Authorities received a call claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was around 13 years old and forced her into his green Honda. Officials are investigating.
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
