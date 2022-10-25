ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Young angler battles Lake Erie walleye while fighting cancer

HURON, Ohio — Sunrise comes awfully early for Lake Erie anglers, and the public boat ramp in Huron is a busy place. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Especially when they're six year old boys....
HURON, OH
Mission Possible: FutureLAND makes investments in minority-owned startups

CLEVELAND — FutureLAND was a conference celebrating the diversity in tech. Pitch competitions, panel discussions, and networking with an artist flare, all to tap into minority communities that are traditionally overlooked. “We are investing in tech founders, entrepreneurs, creators," Alysha Ellis, director of education for FutureLAND, said, "and we...
CLEVELAND, OH
10 years later: Remembering the wrath of Superstorm Sandy

CLEVELAND — Ten years ago this weekend, Northeast Ohio celebrated a Cleveland Browns win over the then-San Diego Chargers. The score? 7-6. It was also just nine days before voters would go to the polls in the 2012 Presidential race. In the 3News weather department, Hurricane Sandy had our...
CLEVELAND, OH
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
