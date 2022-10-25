ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership

Custom Truck One Source has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
APR adds near-infrared sortable dark color concentrates to Meets Preferred Guidance Program

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington, has announced that near-infrared (NIR) sortable dark color concentrates are now eligible for the Meets Preferred Guidance (MPG) Program. The program recognizes materials, packaging components and complete packages composed of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene and polyethylene film that are considered Preferred according to the APR Design Guide for Plastics Recyclability.
Rotochopper wood recycling equipment draws West Coast interest

A West Coast Field Day Event held in October by St. Martin, Minnesota-based Rotochopper Inc. hosted more than 70 customers and prospects in the market for wood processing and recycling equipment. The event was held near Spokane, Washington. Rotochopper says it displayed and demonstrated seven different pieces of its equipment,...
Rotterdam conference confronts plastic sector’s many issues

Investments in established and emerging plastic recycling and reprocessing techniques will be a focal point of discussion at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe, which takes place at the Rotterdam Hilton on Nov. 15-16. While paper and board recycling is a key topic of the program, other sessions...
CleanRobotics receives EPA funding for AI-powered waste sorting system

Longmont, Colorado-based CleanRobotics Inc. will receive $400,000 in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop an artificial intelligence-powered TrashBot waste diversion technology for sorting and auditing waste disposal. The company is among eight small businesses nationwide selected to receive a total of...
Ingenium expands service locations in Texas

Ingenium, an Escondido, California-based waste management solutions provider, has announced the opening of two new locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas, in response to the company’s “rapidly [expanding] client base” in the state. According to Ingenium, the expansion—along with its existing locations in San Marcos, Texas—will allow...
