Canton, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLBT

Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

One person dies in abandoned mobile home fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been found dead inside a massive mobile home fire Thursday morning, firefighters say. The 911 call came in around 3 a.m. from the Dixon Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Dixon and Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive. The Jackson Fire Department worked...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: Up in the Air

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Questions surrounding an airport board member’s residency could lead to his removal after a 3 On Your Side investigation found no evidence the man actually lived at an address he provided to be considered for the job nearly four years ago. The questions have at...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County firefighters respond to vehicle fire

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Old Mt. Alban Road Monday night. The Vicksburg Post reported the fire happened just after 11:00 p.m. Firefighters said no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
NEWTON, MS

