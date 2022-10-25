Read full article on original website
WLBT
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
WLBT
One person dies in abandoned mobile home fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been found dead inside a massive mobile home fire Thursday morning, firefighters say. The 911 call came in around 3 a.m. from the Dixon Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Dixon and Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive. The Jackson Fire Department worked...
2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: Up in the Air
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Questions surrounding an airport board member’s residency could lead to his removal after a 3 On Your Side investigation found no evidence the man actually lived at an address he provided to be considered for the job nearly four years ago. The questions have at...
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
WLBT
Madison man convicted after attacking father-in-law with baseball bat
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. A fight broke out on August 24, 2021. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded...
WAPT
WLBT
Vicksburg Post
WLBT
Warren County firefighters respond to vehicle fire
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Old Mt. Alban Road Monday night. The Vicksburg Post reported the fire happened just after 11:00 p.m. Firefighters said no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
