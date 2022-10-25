Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson was not close to a return at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
WGRZ TV
Sabres streak ends in Seattle
SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to one-year deal
Harpur, 27, was with the Columbus Blue Jackets on a professional tryout contract earlier this season. He was ultimately cut after getting injured in a fight against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jamie Devane. Once the AHL season kicked off, he found himself on another PTO, this time with the Hartford Wolfpack.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Phil Kessel Breaks NHL Consecutive Games Played Record
The veteran winger played in his 990th straight game Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ van Riemsdyk will undergo finger surgery Friday
There is a lasting fallout from the Philadelphia Flyers’ shutout loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks. James van Riemsdyk, who blocked a close shot with his hand, will require surgery to repair his broken finger. He left after his fifth shift of the game, 3:29 of ice time.
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
Comments / 0