NBC Sports
Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move
Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB
Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
NBC Sports
Bruins reveal Marchand is ahead of schedule, will return sooner than expected
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is doing great in his rehab and should be back in the lineup before Thanksgiving. He was the first-line left wing next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk at practice Wednesday. He also spent time on the No. 1 power-play unit, per reporters who attended practice.
NBC Sports
'Incredible' Hart improves to 5-0-0 as Flyers hold off Panthers
Carter Hart anchored another win Thursday night as the Flyers fended off the Panthers, 4-3, at the Wells Fargo Center. The 24-year-old delivered a career-high 48 saves. Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton, Zack MacEwen and Joel Farabee provided the Flyers' goals. John Tortorella's club rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen....
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins trade Jack Studnicka to Canucks for two players
Jack Studnicka's tenure with the Boston Bruins reportedly has come to an end. The 23-year-old forward was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg, the team announced. Studnicka was selected by the B's in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NBC Sports
Couturier no longer skating, returning to the ice 'a ways away'
VOORHEES, N.J. — Sean Couturier's on-ice rehab work has come to a halt. The Flyers' first-line center had been skating this month in his recovery from a back reinjury. But with a back issue, especially following a reinjury, it's such a wait-and-see approach every day. "Pretty much," Couturier said...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brad Marchand scores goal in first game back with B's
Brad Marchand is back like he never left. The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.
Yardbarker
Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes help Devils rout Red Wings
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Jack Hughes added a goal and an assist for New Jersey, which outshot Detroit 41-22. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for...
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
FOX Sports
Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. Anderson scored the winner with 3:46...
NHL
Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft
The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ van Riemsdyk will undergo finger surgery Friday
There is a lasting fallout from the Philadelphia Flyers’ shutout loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks. James van Riemsdyk, who blocked a close shot with his hand, will require surgery to repair his broken finger. He left after his fifth shift of the game, 3:29 of ice time.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs
The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
