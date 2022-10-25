SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night. Curry pounded his chest with both hands in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to shake Tyler Herro then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100. He made a driving layup at 3:15, a 3 at 2:40 and long jumper at 2:04 to seal it. He has scored 30 or more points in all four home games. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3s. Jordan Poole drove into the paint and made a pretty pass around Bam Adebayo’s waist to hit Ty Jerome, who knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:36 left for a 100-92 lead then Poole’s jumper at the 8:07 mark made it 102-94.

MIAMI, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO