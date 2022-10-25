ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
OREGON STATE
Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
OREGON STATE
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average

Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
OREGON STATE

