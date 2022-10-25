Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
KATU.com
Bill restores voting rights to Washington residents with past felonies
OLYMPIA, Wash. — People in Washington state who have been convicted of a felony will be able to vote in this midterm election, thanks to a law that went into effect this year. The Washington State Department of Corrections says the passage of House Bill 1078 means around 13,000...
KATU.com
Couple goes missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California
Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen Waller, ages 81 and 79 respectively, were last in contact with family while they were in the Glide, Oregon area on October 23, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
KATU.com
Two California men sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin into Oregon
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking large amounts of meth and heroin into Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said. Jack Scott Lewis, 36, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and his accomplice, Michael...
KATU.com
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
KATU.com
Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
KATU.com
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
KATU.com
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
KATU.com
Cascades see first big snowfall of the season, Timberline sees 12", Meadows about 10"
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter weather advisory for the Oregon and SW Washington Cascades was dropped this morning, but not before Mt. Hood and other peaks saw a decent dump of snow. Timberline Lodge reported about a foot of snow, and Mt. Hood Meadows said ten inches fell. Travelers...
KATU.com
Former Mount Vernon bank teller sentenced for stealing $130K from elderly customer
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man who worked as a bank teller in Mount Vernon is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing from an elderly customer over the course of several years. Lee Michael Griffin, 31, will spend one year and a day in prison, according...
KATU.com
Winter weather advisory posted for Cascades, snow and wind will impact passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory begins at 6:00 p.m. tonight in the Oregon and SW Washington Cascades. The National Weather Service in Portland says snow is expected above 4000 feet. The advisory is set to expire at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulation could be up to...
Comments / 0